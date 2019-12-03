Lee Zeldin: Voting for Impeachment is Political Suicide for Trump District Democrats

Joining the Democrat Party’s leadership in pursuing impeachment of President Donald Trump is “political suicide” for House Democrats representing districts won by Trump in 2016’s president election, said Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Those pushing for impeachment “always [knew] that it was going to take an inside straight to get the president impeached or removed,” said Marlow, adding, “I think this is about running out the clock. This is about making the president have an aura of illegitimacy, and making it so that there’s no time to focus on anything that is on the president’s agenda.”

LISTEN:

Marlow added, “The agenda, when the president was elected, was not to dodge impeachments. The agenda was to … get a new trade deal passed, to get our border secured, to take on China. All this stuff is pushed out of the front page and replaced by this crap, for lack of a better expression.”

Zeldin concurred, “I think your take is very important and accurate. It’s an assessment analyzing where all the chips have fallen onto the field, understanding that there are some members of Congress [who have been] calling for the president’s impeachment since the day he got elected. You have an activist, enraged liberal base calling for the president’s impeachment since he was sworn into office, after his election.”

The impeachment push is a continuation of Democrats’ desires to nullify the 2016 presidential election, assessed Zeldin. “For many members of Congress who are supporting this, they don’t care what the charges are, what the facts are, what the evidence is,” he remarked. “They’re looking for an excuse to negate the 2016 election and to win in 2020.”

Democrats’ impeachment endeavor may damage their political fortunes, Zeldin speculated. “For a long time you could tell that even [Nancy Pelosi] realized that this was so politically insane. Their majority is now in jeopardy because of it.”

Democrat representatives in districts won by Trump in 2016’s presidential election are vulnerable to being ousted should they support impeaching the president, Zeldin said.

“To your question of what we’d rather be doing, I think that gets to the heart of one of the reasons why their majority is so much at-risk, is because their majority makers are 31 House Democrats in districts that Donald Trump won in 2016. When these members won — many of them won in 2018 — the voters were under the belief that we would be working together to move our country forward, so what’s where we should be passing trade deals like the USMCA where we should be lowering the cost of prescription drug prices, where we should be finding common ground on getting an infrastructure bill passed; the items that are part of the president’s agenda, but also are items that were part of the agenda that these members were campaigning on, when they said, ‘If you elect me, this is what I’d be fighting for,'” Zeldin stated.

Zeldin continued, “Those members were not elected to impeach the President of the United States. I think your take is extremely important as far as where all the chips have now fallen and looking at it, trying to add it all up, understanding that not every House Democrat is created equally. And to some, like Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey who was one of two House Democrats who voted against the resolution and is actively speaking against up against this, like, ‘This isn’t why I got elected.'”

Zeldin went on, “I am sure that there are many other House Democrats who are thinking what [Jeff Van Drew] is saying and agreeing, and they’re just looking in the mirror and doing some self-reflection to figure out just how much intestinal fortitude they have to come out and say that publicly. … The right thing for them to do as they come back to D.C. today is to speak to Nancy Pelosi and say, ‘Listen, this is so far off the rails. This is political suicide.’ They need to tell the speaker that they’re not going to get reelected because of it, and that Nancy Pelosi isn’t going to be the speaker anymore because of it, because the Democrats will be back in the minority.

