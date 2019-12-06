Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) called Wednesday for two of Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) staffers — Abigail Grace and Sean Misko — to be subpoenaed to testify before the House Intelligence Committee’s ongoing series of “impeachment inquiry” hearings, offering his remarks in an interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with hosts Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

“We need to hear from the fact witnesses, and one of them is Abigail Grace,” said Gohmert, referencing a Tuesday report at the Washington Examiner. “She worked at the National Security Council under [Barack Obama] and then was a hold-over under Trump for a bit, and anyway, she had workings with H.R. McMaster, a bit of a puppet master for people that hated Trump, and also had workings with [Joe Biden] as vice president, had worked with Ukraine, and so she hated Trump. … She got hired earlier this year by a guy named Adam Schiff.”

LISTEN:

Gohmert continued. “Now [Abigail grace] is not supposed to disclose the classified stuff she knows, but she went over to work with Adam Schiff, and she had another buddy named Sean Misko [who] also worked at the National Security Council — a McMaster-favorite from what I’m told — and [he] worked with Ukraine, with Biden, and these things keep coming around.”

Gohmert noted Misko’s connection to Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Misko worked as a fellow for the Atlantic Council, a think tank funded by and working in partnership with Burisma.

Breitbart News reported, “Misko reportedly joined Schiff’s staff at the House Intelligence Committee in August – the same month the so-called whistleblower’s complaint was filed after first reportedly interfacing with a staffer for Schiff’s office.”

“As I understand, [Abigail Grace and Sean Misko] had worked with around, through a think-tank that was funded by — I don’t know if you’ve heard of them — a gas company called Burisma. … Holy cow,” remarked Gohmert.

“These three know everything there is to know about U.S. dealings with Ukraine, with Biden, [and] with Burisma,” said Gohmert of Ciaramella, Grace, and Misko. “These are the true fact witnesses,” he added, calling for them to be put under oath for testimony before the House Intelligence Committee.

