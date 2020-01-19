Jim Bognet: Matt Cartwright Is Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Lapdog’

Former Donald Trump administration staffer and potential Pennsylvania eighth congressional district candidate Jim Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday that despite Rep. Matt Cartwright’s (D-PA) claim to be a moderate Democrat; he is nothing more than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) “lapdog.”

Bognet, a former Donald Trump staffer for the Export-Import Bank, resigned from his position in the Trump administration to consider a potential run to oust freshman Democrat Rep. Cartwright.

Bognet told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle that Speaker Pelosi’s move to impeach President Donald Trump inspired him to consider running for office.

He explained, “I was in Washington working for President Trump in the Trump administration, had a great job working on manufacturing and bringing jobs back to America, bringing small businesses, helping the industrial heartland. As I sat around throughout the fall and watched this impeachment farce play out, my blood started to boil, and I saw it and just said, ‘I don’t think they’re going to do this — they can’t do this. The president did nothing wrong. They wouldn’t plunge the country over something like this.'”

“Matt Cartwright, who proclaims to be a moderate — he’s not a moderate. He’s Nancy Pelosi’s lapdog. He took his marching orders from her; he voted for an incredibly partisan impeachment,” he added.

In Bognet’s resignation letter, obtained by Breitbart News, he wrote that Democrats have reduced impeachment, an otherwise useful constitutional tool, to a “sham.”

Bognet wrote:

During the past few weeks, I have felt deep sadness and profound anger watching reckless liberal partisans attempt to overturn an election and remove a president they have mocked and despised from the day of his election. Democrats in the House have impeached President Trump based on hearsay, hysterics, and hatred. … Impeachment, a monumental constitutional tool, created by our Founders to sanction criminal behavior, has been reduced to a sham, a hallow shout of vicious venom attacking a president over policy differences and political style. It is my firm and unshakeable belief that publicly defending our president and our country from an unwise and fundamentally unwarranted impeachment must take precedence over continuing to serve as an administration appointee, unable to raise my voice publicly to defend President Trump.

Bognet hopes to unseat Rep. Cartwright, who represents one of the 13 congressional districts that President Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections.

The Pennsylvania conservative described 2020 as a “pivotal year” for America.

Bognet said that he hopes to fight the opioid epidemic at the federal level and crack down on illegal immigration, which he described as a “huge issue” in northeastern Pennsylvania.

“We can make a decision: do we vote for freedom, do we vote for the policies of President Trump and Republicans that have led to unprecedented prosperity the last few years, or do we go back to the Obama age — creeping socialism political correctness run amok; we make each other enemies instead of trying to work together,” Bognet said.

