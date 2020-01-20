New Jersey Fifth Congressional District Republican candidate John McCann told Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Sunday that Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) broke his promises to New Jersey voters by promising to oppose Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) bid for speaker of the house.

McCann — a former general counsel for the Bergen County, New Jersey, sheriff’s office — hopes to unseat Gottheimer. The New Jersey Republican broke his promises to New Jersey voters by voting for impeachment and voting for Pelosi as speaker of the house, he claims.

McCann told Breitbart News Sunday host Matthew Boyle, “The dynamic has changed since last year. We see this impeachment process that has been voted on by Mr. Gottheimer. I think that a lot of Americans, Republicans, middle of the road [Americans] see pretty clearly that there’s been essentially a political coup done in the country. And I think that Mr. Gottheimer needs to be held accountable for that in supporting that attempted political coup.”

Gottheimer represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but that Democrat congressional candidates won during the 2018 midterm elections. New Jersey’s Fifth Congressional District serves as one of the prime targets for Republicans to take back during the 2020 congressional elections.

McCann said during the 2018 congressional election that Gottheimer promised to vote against Pelosi for speaker, and he promised that he would not back impeachment against Trump.

“In an on the air debate … he stated very clearly when I asked him, ‘Would you vote for Nancy Pelosi?’ And he said, ‘No,’ and he called for new leadership, and that’s what he promised the voters he would do. And when I pressed him on the issue of impeachment, he said, ‘Well no,’” McCann said. “He voted for Nancy Pelosi despite his promise to support new leadership; he needs to be held accountable for his failures as a problem solver and for lying to voters of the district.”

McCann also said that he was one of the only Republican congressional candidates to have a healthcare plan designed to “bring drug costs down.”

The New Jersey Republican also said the district faces infrastructure problems that need to be addressed, and only a Republican representing New Jersey’s fifth district can “deliver for the citizens.”

McCann said that 2020 is a monumental year for America, where voters can choose to back Republican candidates who want to maintain America’s limited government, or vote for Democrats who support socialism.

“The bottom line, America this year is going to be facing a monumental vote; for the first time in America we’re going to have a clear choice. Do we support people who lie to the American voters?” McCann asked rhetorically.

“Or is America going to stay on course and maintain its liberty for the people across the country and across the district? You have to maintain the Bill of Rights, all of that is under attack this year,” McCann added.

