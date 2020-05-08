House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) told Breitbart News Daily that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is more fixated on investigating President Donald Trump than putting Americans back to work.

While President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans continue to move to put Americans back to work, Pelosi and House Democrats set up a committee to investigate Trump and his coronavirus response.

Scalise told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow Congress should focus its efforts on rehiring Americans and holding China accountable for spreading the coronavirus.

He said, “Well, what we need to know is that first of all, our main focus should be on getting Americans back to work and finding a way to get the economy reopened safely and as soon as possible.”

“Something else we should focus on is holding China accountable. For whatever reason, this is not something that Speaker Pelosi has been focused on. She just does not seem to want to go after China, to go after the things not only to hide this from America and the rest of the world,” Scalise said.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced on Thursday the creation of a Republican “China Task Force” to hold the country accountable. The task force will investigate China’s national security and economic implications for the United States and will craft legislation to address those concerns.

The Republican whip continued, “So now we have over decades allowed our national security to drop by having so much vital information and supply chain move over to China for things like PPE, for 90 percent of our generic drugs that are now made in China. These are things that we ought to be focusing on in Congress; she hasn’t been having that same focus.”

Scalise noted that House Democrats had an “impeachment attitude” ever since they took the majority in 2018.

He said that Congress should help “working for families that are struggling right now, not just to have this constant fixation with attacking the president and his family, and his cabinet. Enough is enough.”

Scalise added that Pelosi “never closed the door on impeachment.”

Scalise explained, “As long as they have the majority and Donald Trump is in office, you can bet that they’re going to abuse those positions of power to continue attacking this president and his family instead of trying to work with him on behalf of the American people that we were elected to represent.”

