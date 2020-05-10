Burgess Owens: Need to Take Back Utah’s 4th District to ‘Take Back Our Country’

Burgess Owens, a former Oakland Raiders Super Bowl champion safety and Utah’s fourth congressional district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that Republicans need to take back Utah’s fourth district to help the GOP “take back our country.”

Burgess Owens hopes to unseat Rep. Ben McAdams (R-UT), a freshman swing district Democrat. McAdams, like many other Democrats, chose to stick with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and investigate President Donald Trump rather than investigate China’s role in the coronavirus pandemic.

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that McAdams could choose to investigate China rather than stick with Pelosi at any moment.

Owens told Breitbart News Saturday McAdams would not buck Pelosi because “that’s the way Democrats’ roll. Not a lot of courage on the left. They have a narrative, and if anything, they want power.”

“In the case of Ben McAdams, he is a nice guy, but he stands right there with Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters, [Adam] Schiff, and the other socialist-Marxists that are trying to take down our country,” he added.

Owens noted that conservatives and Republicans “are truly fighting for the hearts of the nation.”

“I’m the person best positioned to beat Ben McAdams because I will call them what they are: they are bullies and cowards and socialist-Marxists, and I will let them know that we will not stand for it anymore,” Owens said.

Owens said that Utah’s fourth congressional district is one of the many vital districts that Republicans need to win to regain the House majority. President Donald Trump won Utah’s fourth congressional district by more than six percentage points during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip the district in 2018.

Republicans need to retake 18 congressional districts in 2020 to regain the House majority.

Owens said that “Democrats must have” Utah’s fourth district “to keep their power. We must have it to take back our country.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.