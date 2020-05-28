Steve Scalise: Mailing Ballots to Non-Citizens Is ‘Definition of Voter Fraud’

Automated mailing of ballots to all persons on inaccurate voter rolls “is the definition of voter fraud,” said House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), critiquing Democrat proposals to standardize mail-in voting during a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow noted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) calls to change voting laws under the pretense of public health during the coronavirus outbreak, including proxy voting for members of Congress related to legislation, as well as ballot harvesting and vote-by-mail measures for elections.

“I want to connect some dots here, because Pelosi does not want the House to come back and be able to vote. She wants to have these proxy votes. I think this is all setting up the vote-by-mail narrative, or as we call it, ‘cheat-by-mail.'”

Democrats want ballots sent to everyone without consideration of their legibility to vote, stated Marlow. “Democrats are going to use it to win this election and maybe future elections,” he added.

Economic reopenings of cities and states following coronavirus-related lockdowns make it difficult for Pelosi to justify her advocacy for congressional proxy voting and various forms of remote voting in elections, assessed Marlow.

“You’re seeing some Democrats in Washington that are trying to take advantage of a crisis,” Scalise replied. “We’ve heard that before. We’ve seen their playbook, and they’re trying to do it here.”

Various Democrats, left-wing news media figures, and celebrities are calling for increased remote voting options — including vote-by-mail and ballot harvesting measures — as a public health endeavor to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Democrats’ voting reform proposals “literally would be federalizing elections,” determined Scalise, highlighting opposition to voter ID laws as a push to undermine election integrity.

Marlow and Scalise differentiated between absentee voting and standardized mail-in voting.

“We all want to be fighting for the right for every single American who’s legally allowed to vote to be able to vote once [per election],” Scalise stated. “Everybody ought to have that legal right, and I’ll fight for that for anybody.”

Scalise continued, “If somebody who’s illegally registered to vote is casting a vote, that means they’re stealing your vote. They’re stealing the vote of people who are legally registered.”

Scalise warned, “To say we’re going to automatically mail ballots to people who we know are on the rolls fraudulently, that is the definition of voter fraud, and it’s taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens, and it shouldn’t be allowed to go forward.”

Scalise concluded, “States like California shouldn’t be the model for how to vote, when you saw — three weeks after election day two years ago — the person who won on election night is not the person being sworn in in Congress, because they were counting votes three and a half weeks after an election until they got the result they wanted. That happens in third world nations, but it shouldn’t be happening here in America.”

