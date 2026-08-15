On August 15, 2026, Scottsdale Gun Club celebrated crumbling NFA requirements by selling a suppressor to Sheriff Jerry Sheridan and one to Sheriff Mark Lamb for $17.76 each.

Both men are members of Gun Owners of America, and therefore fall under the plaintiff protections handed down on August 5, 2026, in Jensen v. ATF, by U.S. District Court Judge James Wesley Hendrix. This opened the door for plaintiffs–including Gun Owners of America members and others in a consolidated case–to transfer suppressors and short barrel rifles and shotguns without complying with NFA registration requirements.

Sheriff Mark Lamb, AWR Hawkins, Sheriff Jerry Sheridan (AWR Hawkins/Breitbart News)

Sheriff Sheridan spoke to Breitbart News at Scottsdale Gun Club. “I’m here exercising my Second Amendment right as a United States citizen, purchasing a suppressor for a gun that I do use on duty,” he said. “It’s my personal weapon, a Colt AR-15.”

He added, “I’ve bought other suppressors. I’ve had to pay my $200 and wait months but now, because of the change, it’s something we can buy over the counter without all the paperwork and waiting.”

Sheriff Lamb stressed the fact that he and Sheriff Sheridan are both members of Gun Owners of America, then said, “Frankly, we’re sick and tired of too much government and these changes [in NFA registration enforcement] represent a step in the right direction, of getting back to the Second Amendment and the constitutional rights that our Founding Fathers gave us.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.