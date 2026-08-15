Exclusive — Robert Kennedy Jr.: You Definitely Don’t Need 20 Bucks for a Burrito. We Made a Burrito for Under $3.

Friday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. talked about cooking.

Kennedy said, “You definitely don’t need 20 bucks for a burrito. And we did a show yesterday…where we made a a burrito for under $3.”

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