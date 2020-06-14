Matt Mowers: ‘We Need to Defend the Police, Not Defund the Police’

Matt Mowers, a former Donald Trump administration official and New Hampshire first congressional district Republican candidate, told Breitbart News Saturday that, unlike Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH), we need to “defend the police, not defund the police.”

Mowers hopes to unseat Rep. Pappas and received a boost for his primary run when President Donald Trump endorsed Mowers for the New Hampshire first congressional district Republican nomination.

“Matt @Mowers is a champion for the Great State of New Hampshire! He was a winner in my Administration and he will always put America First,” the president wrote on Thursday. “Strong on our Military, Vets, Low Taxes and the Second Amendment. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement! We need him in Washington now!”

…Second Amendment. Matt has my Complete and Total Endorsement! We need him in Washington now! #NH01 https://t.co/K4xoUlQiAI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

Mowers said that the endorsement shows that the president wants an ally in Congress from New Hampshire’s first congressional district.

He told Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle, “I think the fact that the president endorsed so early — remember, our primary isn’t until September and then we have a November general election — but the fact that the president endorsed this early in our race shows that he wants to not just pick winners, he doesn’t want to just ensure he wins the state of New Hampshire, but he also wants people who are able to go to Washington, DC, and are going to work with him.”

Mowers noted that Pappas initially did not voice opposition to defunding the police and then later came out against defunding New Hampshire’s police departments.

“We need to defend the police, not defund the police,” Mowers said.

Mowers added that Pappas has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) 100 percent of the time in Congress even though “he said he would be independent.”

Mowers said that New Hampshire values its freedom as the “Live Free or Die” state.

“We’re Not the Bronx, we’re not San Francisco, but he’s voting like a San Francisco socialist,” Mowers said.

He continued, saying that Pappas “is such a partisan Pelosi puppet that he was the first Democrat from a district that supported President Trump to support that impeachment process. He did it in July of last year. He was supporting the impeachment process, which says he is so partisan, he is so leftwing, that he was going to support impeachment for political purposes that undermined our Constitution for any time to suit his own political goals. That’s where Chris Pappas is.”

“At the end of the day, the job of our elected officials is to protect Americans … and whether it’s protecting us from a global pandemic or protecting us by supporting our police and our communities, he needs to protect the American people. Instead, Pappas and Pelosi have been distracted by this partisan sideshow every single day. They’re playing politics, whereas we want to go out and actually protect the American people,” Mowers said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.