Charles Hurt: Trump Should Tweet Less, Make Joe Biden Own ‘Mayhem,’ Rioting,’ ‘Lawlessness’

President Donald Trump’s reelection strategy should bind Joe Biden to recent lawlessness — including riots and the destruction and vandalism of statues and monuments — said Charles Hurt, Washington Times opinion editor, Breitbart News columnist, and author of Still Winning: Why America Went All In on Donald Trump- And Why We Must Do It Again. He offered his remarks on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Marlow asked what message Trump should be emphasizing as 2020’s election nears.

“I’ve never said this before,” replied Hurt. “I’ve never believed that Trump should dial it back or stop tweeting, or anything like that. I think he should blow up the world by — quote-unquote — ‘acting presidential.’ I think now is finally the time with all the mayhem going on — all of the rioting, the tearing down of statues, the lawlessness — all this stuff which is Joe Biden’s America.”

Hurt praised a recent Trump campaign message linking social unrest to Joe Biden:

Hurt said, “That line [Trump] uses about Joe Biden’s America is spectacular. That’s the message he needs to drive. I’ve never said he needs to stop tweeting or needs to stop getting into fights or anything like that, but now he needs to set it aside. We have a pandemic. We have an economic collapse. Everything has gotten very serious, and now is the time he needs to focus on being very serious about everything.”

LISTEN:

“I loved the Tulsa rally,” added Hurt. “He can do things like that, but now people need an alternative to lunacy, and he doesn’t help when he tweets the stupid thing about the guy jawing back at the protesters going, ‘White power!’ It doesn’t matter that the guy was joking or was just sort of being a jackass. What matters is the president retweeted it and that becomes the message. When people see that message, they think that he’s contributing to the mayhem. He’s not, and the only way the mayhem stops is by him getting reelected.”

Trump’s trivial tweeting diminishes the messaging of the reelection campaign on matters of importance to Americans, maintained Hurt.

“In this environment, people in the middle who are not committed to one side or other are sitting there thinking, ‘I just want this stuff to stop,’ and when Trump retweets something stupid like that, it goes into their heads that it’s not going to stop [and] that he’s not going to stop it. Let Biden be Biden, and sow all of the discord and uncertainty. Trump needs to focus on the economy, the pandemic, and enforcing equal justice under law because that’s the only way out of the mess that we’re in.”

The “holy grail” of Trump’s reelection bid is enforcement of the rule of law, Hurt concluded.

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.