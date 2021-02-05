The Biden administration is working with congressional committees to allow intelligence agencies to “target” American citizens as terrorists, Sebastian Gorka, host of the America First radio show, warned on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

Gorka stated, “I was informed yesterday by a private citizen that the Biden administration — and this comes on top of what Austin is doing with the military — but the Biden administration is working with the Senate and House intelligence committees to make amendments to an executive order from the 1980s — it’s called 12333 — to permit the NSA and the CIA to target U.S. citizens as domestic terror threats.”

Executive Order 12333, titled “United States Intelligence Activities,” lays out parameters for government surveillance of both U.S. citizens and aliens at home and abroad.

LISTEN:

Democrats and their news media allies amplified their characterizations of political opponents as domestic terror threats in recent weeks.

Gorka addressed Democrat plans to politically screen military and law enforcement to ensure compliance with leftism.

“This is their attempt to criminalize being a conservative,” Gorka determined. “When [Lloyd Austin] was in his Senate hearing for confirmation, he said, and I quote directly, that we have ‘enemies‘ in the armed forces of America. The word ‘enemy’ is what you use for somebody you’re going to destroy, you’re going to shoot, you’re going to blow up. He’s talking about enemies in the Army, the Marine Corps, the Air Force, the Navy, the Coast Guard. That’s the person who’s in charge of the DOD right now.”

Gorka noted that Democrats and the broader left have no intention of pursuing Black Lives Matter of Antifa persons as “enemies” or “extremists.”

Gorka remarked, “What they’re doing on Capitol Hill, right now, in closed session, they’re trying to expand — legally — the warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens by the NSA and the CIA to target Trump supporters as a made-up threat to America.”

Marlow replied, “They’re trying to expand the definition of violence, and they’ve been doing this for a long time. They’ve been trying to expand it so that any right-wing thought is considered incitement and any left-wing violence is considered legitimate protest.”

The FBI is already targeting former President Donald Trump’s supporters, Gorka shared.

Gorka remarked, “This is not a theory. This is happening right now. … I am having reported to me by the most reliable sources that women [and] mothers are having the FBI knock on their doors because they were at the march on January 6, not inside Congress, not inside the building, not walking through the velvet ropes to Nancy [Pelosi’s] podium, but simply at the Trump rally. The FBI had tracked them down using the mobile phone positioning data of these individuals.”

“They want to label you as a domestic threat so that anybody who disagrees with the left will be targeted as a terrorist,” concluded Gorka.