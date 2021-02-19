Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) told Breitbart News on Friday that the Biden administration’s and Democrats’ amnesty legislation is “dead on arrival” and is a “sop to the radical left.”

“The Biden administration just jumped right in and refused to actually have a secure border, which tells you everything you need to know about [the] legislation they’re putting forward,” Roy said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

The U.S. Citizenship Act, introduced on Thursday by Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) in the House and Senate, respectively, would provide amnesty for millions of illegal aliens.

President Joe Biden’s and Democrats’ support for “open borders” incentivizes human traffickers who abuse migrants seeking entry to the U.S., Roy said.

Roy remarked, “They’re literally issuing executive orders that violate [Joe Biden’s] oath to the Constitution to take care to faithfully execute the laws of the United States and secure our border against dangerous cartels [and] make sure Americans are safe, all while empowering those cartels to move human beings — immigrants — for profit across our border.”

LISTEN:

Roy added, “Democrats pretend they’re pro-immigrant and that they care about people. There are human beings in stash houses — right now — getting abused because of the policies of Democrats. They don’t care, because this is a political issue. Now they introduce legislation that creates an immediate pathway to citizenship for people who have come here illegally, and it allows aliens — believe this or not — that were specifically removed under the Trump administration to apply, even though all that was doing was enforcing the law.”

“This is nothing more than a sop to the radical left,” Roy held. “This would be wide open borders. It would endanger Americans. To create an environment where you’re doing a massive amnesty — like this bill would do — would encourage more caravans [and] more people to flood our border.”

Roy said, “This bill is a joke. It’s dead on arrival, and any Republican who votes for this should be shamed out of office, and frankly, any Democrat as well.”

Failure of legislative amnesty to be passed into law, Roy predicted, will provide pretexts for the Biden White House to issue executive orders related to amnesty, immigration, and border security.



“This bill is such total and utter garbage,” Roy said. He speculated that even Republicans who are “the most soft on immigration” will oppose the Democrats’ amnesty push.

Roy remarked, “Biden knows full well that this stuff will be bad policy. I think he wanted to put it out there to appease [the radical left], let it sit, Pelosi can pass it, let it die in the Senate, because I don’t think Joe Manchin or any others will let this go by 50 votes. … At the end of the day, [Biden] knows he can do the most to what he wants to do through executive orders.”

Roy concluded, “Mind you, by the way, [Biden] is currently having conversations with Mexico and with other countries, encouraging them to continue to try to stop the flow of people coming through the country so he can try not to have a humanitarian crisis at the border because he knows his policies are bad. He’s already doing three executive orders creating this environment. He knows what’s going on. He’s just trying to placate his radical left.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.