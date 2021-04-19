Media and Big Tech coordinated a harassment campaign of a paramedic in Utah who donated ten dollars to a fundraising campaign for Kyle Rittenhouse’s legal defense team, Dan Gainor, vice president of Media Research Center, explained on Monday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow, author of Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption.

Gainor recalled the genesis of the targeted harassment with an article composed by the Guardian identifying the paramedic following a data breach from GiveSendGo, the fundraising platform hosting the campaign to raise funds for Rittenhouse’s legal expenses.

A local ABC affiliate in Utah sent a reporter to the paramedic’s home by using identifying information contained in the breach of GiveSendGo’s private donor data.

“Jason Nguyen, who is the Emmy-nominated investigative reporter at ABC4Utah went and found a paramedic who gave the scary amount of ten dollars to Kyle Rittenhouse,” Gainor stated, and he goes knocking on the paramedic’s door as part of his investigation to harass the paramedic.”

Gainor remarked, “[Nguyen was] putting this paramedic’s life [in danger]. He wrecked this paramedic’s life, cost him his job, only because he give ten dollars because he saw somebody who — according to video — defended himself.”

A Utah paramedic donated to the defense fund of Kyle Rittenhouse. It was first reported in the @guardian this morning.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters in Kenosha, WI.

I tried to get the paramedics side of things. See the story tonight at 10p on @abc4utah. pic.twitter.com/sxGUzcrNwb — Jason Nguyen (@FollowWIN) April 17, 2021

“Twitter highlighted this Guardian story when Twitter has a policy against [sharing] hacked materials,” he added. “So journalism and big tech, they just don’t play by any set of rules. They do whatever the hell they [and] want screw ordinary people out of their lives, out of their livelihoods, you know all because you gave money.”

