Exclusive — Sen. Ron Johnson: ‘We’re Focusing on Wokeness in Our Military as Opposed to Readiness’

“We’re focusing on wokeness in our military as supposed to readiness,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak while describing the Biden administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as a “disaster.”

Johnson remarked, “I understand the American public’s desire to end these endless wars. I get that.” He said a “very strong case” could be made against the U.S. presence in Afghanistan following “special operation that we did in 2011 after 9/11.”

“Twenty years later, we’ve brought a a sense of freedom — certainly to the women — of Afghanistan,” he added. “If you’re going to withdraw, there’s a way of doing it. This is not the way of doing it. This is a complete disaster. It is embarrassing. … I shudder to think of the sights of the public executions [and] the subjugation of women. It didn’t have to go this way.”

He continued, “I’ve always felt personally — and this probably runs against the grain — that we could have kept a special forces contingent there to support the Afghanistan forces to try to keep the Taliban at bay. That would have been a very small commitment. We’ve committed [military forces] all over the world to try and provide stability.”

“This is a very unstable situation,” Johnson remarked. “Just as when President Obama bugged out of Iraq [which] gave rise to ISIS. … It may seem like it’s a half a world away, but some of these things can land on our doorstep, as well. This is depressing to watch because, this is embarrassing to the United States of America. This is just one more disaster that President Biden has brought about for this country, [from] open borders [to] his weakness in foreign policy.”

Johnson noted President Joe Biden’s prioritization of “wokeness” within the military.

“We’re focusing on wokeness in our military as supposed to readiness,” he observed. “This is a disaster, and unfortunately we’ve got another three and a half years of this guy. This puts America in a very dangerous position.”

Johnson concluded that Biden “is just bugging out” of Afghanistan without consideration of “conditions.”