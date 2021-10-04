Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) told Breitbart News Saturday said that President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda “crumbled” last week over infighting on infrastructure.

Banks, the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) failed last Thursday to rally enough Democrats to vote for the $1.2 trillion so-called bipartisan infrastructure bill, otherwise known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

The Hoosier conservative said, “Everything crumbled for the Democrats; they completely flopped. Speaker Pelosi promised the moderates, who aren’t really moderates, the more centrist members of her Conference, that they would have a vote on Thursday on the fake infrastructure bill.”

The RSC chairman noted that the two infrastructure bills are inherently linked, contrary to what Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) has claimed.

“Now Democrats have admitted what Kevin McCarthy and myself and others have been saying all along: these two bills are linked. The fake infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion socialist spending spree,” Banks said.

Section 4,010 of the budget resolution, which serves as the legislative vehicle for the Democrats’ reconciliation bill, allows House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. John Yarmuth (D-KY) to change the bipartisan bill as he sees fit.

The section reads:

In the House of Representatives, the chair of the Committee on the Budget may adjust the allocations, ag- gregates, and other budgetary levels included in this con- current resolution to reflect changes resulting from the en- actment of an infrastructure bill or joint resolution, in- cluding legislation implementing the INVEST in America Act or a bipartisan infrastructure agreement.

Banks said, “This is a good week for our country because ultimately they failed.”

Banks said that House Democrats moderates “can’t trust Pelosi’s word” because she promised them they would hold a vote last Thursday.

He added that Biden’s inability to rally Democrats to support the bill only made Biden “look weaker.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.