American athletes should not participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“I don’t believe that we should send our athletes to these games,” Blackburn remarked. “I think that our athletes should be staying home. We have no business going to these games.”

She added, “”When you go to these games and allow China to take the sports spotlight, and Xi Jinping to wave his arms and say, ‘Look at what I’ve done, I’ve done this for the world,’ then what you are doing is allowing them to glorify themselves, and the other thing is, they’re going to use the Olympics to push forward the digital Yuan, which is their digital currency, and they want to have the world pegging to the Yuan and not pegging to the U.S. dollar.”

She concluded, “While [American athletes] are skilled and we are thrilled that they are skilled, what you have is a venue which is not going to be of credit to them, because giving credit to the Chinese Communist Party is not something that we as a nation should do. It is not something our athletes should do. It is not something U.S. businesses should do.”