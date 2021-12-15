Exclusive — Rep. Steve Scalise: Democrats Ignore ‘Therapeutics, Natural Immunity’ Because They Want ‘to Control People’s Lives’

The Biden administration is ignoring natural immunity and therapeutic medicines in its campaign to force all Americans to receive coronavirus vaccines, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said on Wednesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

The Biden administration and Democrat Party seek to impose a one-size-fits-all universal vaccination mandate, Scalise observed. Such an approach, he added, ignores the millions of Americans possessing natural immunity yielded through their recovery from COVID-19.

Scalise remarked, “One of the big failures of the Biden administration is that they’ve only been focused on vaccinations, but they don’t want to do anything to deal with other alternatives [such as] therapeutics, natural immunity. There are no investigations or hearings that we’re having on the power of natural immunity — people that got COVID and survived it — and then what does that immunity give you? It gives you a lot of ability to be safe from future variants, and yet they don’t want to focus on that because I think they still want to deal with government control.”

Democrats use COVID-19 and its variants as pretexts for further centralization of government power in the form of lockdowns, Scalise noted.

“They’re not focused enough on therapeutics and other alternatives,” Scalise said of the White House and Democrats, “and I think this a major failure of the Biden administration, and then that’s why you see these different variants continuing to give some of these states a desire to just shut everything down again. We’ve got to stop the shutdowns. We’ve got to follow the science and let people live their lives again.”

The Breitbart News Daily podcast is available for listening and download via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music.