Josh Mandel, Republican candidate running for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Ohio, said on Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with special guest host Jerome Hudson that President Joe Biden is “personally [and] financially corrupted” by his family’s financial dealings with China.

Mandel said Biden cannot be expected to serve America’s interests with respect to China given the president’s compromised status through his family’s dealings with China, as documented by Peter Schweizer, president of the Government Accountability Institute, in Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends.

“Let’s start with the fact that Biden is personally [and] financially corrupted,” Mandel remarked. “He is, his son Hunter, probably his brother, the lobbyist, their finances are so intertwined and dependent on the Chinese Communist Party that he’s completely, completely conflicted. So let’s start out with that, that he’s not in any position to make the right decisions for the American people.”



Mandel observed how the Biden administration’s suppression of domestic fossil fuel development — ostensibly to combat “climate change” — provides geopolitical advantages to China and Russia at America’s expense.

“[The Biden administration is] enabling oil and gas pipelines in Russia and leaning on OPEC while we’re sitting here in Ohio, in America, with an abundance of natural resources that he won’t let us drill and move,” Mandel said.

He noted that the Biden administration’s policies undermine America’s economy by making most Americans poorer through inflation.

He said Biden’s policies were “quadrupling inflation,” “increasing prices at the pump and the grocery stores,” and “paying people to stay home and drink Mountain Dew and play Xbox with our tax money instead of actually getting people back to work.”

