Exclusive — Rep. Markwayne Mullin: Biden Administration ‘Trying to Wreck Our Economy’ for a ‘Socialist Takeover’

Rep. Markwayne Mullen (R-OK) said the Biden administration is deliberately harming the U.S. economy to create pretexts for further governmental seizures of power and control over society, offering his remarks on Wednesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with special guest host Jerome Hudson.

Inflation of gas prices due to government decrees and policies is part of a broader undermining of U.S. prosperity driven by the Democrat Party to create citizens’ dependency on the state, Mullen stated.

“There are three things that a socialist takeover has to control,” Mullen said. “They have to control the education system, the healthcare system, and the energy sector. The energy sector, because the energy sector is the backbone of every economy. Without strong and affordable energy, you can’t have a strong economy. If you show me a country that doesn’t have reliable and affordable energy, I’ll show you a third-world country, and that’s the advantage that a socialist dictator [uses]. They take advantage of that.”



He continued, “They’re not disguising what they’re trying to do. They’re trying to wreck our economy so that the government can come back in and try to raise it back up. … They’ve literally taken the mask off. … They’re trying to destroy the market [for fossil fuels], and that market disruption happens to be in red states.”

Mullin is running in a special election to represent Oklahoma in the U.S Senate due to Sen. Jim Inhofe’s (R-OK) pending retirement, scheduled for January 2023.