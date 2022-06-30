Donald Trump nominated exclusively conservative justices to the Supreme Court, unlike previous Republican presidents such as George Bush Sr. and George Bush Jr, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, said on Thursday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“Ronald Reagan was 50-50 on his picks,” Schlapp said while examining the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade. “George H.W. Bush was 50-50 on his picks. George W. [Bush] was 50-50 on his picks.”

He added, “You wonder if it’s almost done purposely. Why do you always throw one to the other team? And they all did, and Donald Trump didn’t.”

The U.S. is being deliberately dismantled by the Biden administration and Democrat Party, Schlapp held.

“There are a lot of people who are still just assuming that that is just like we’re going through a temporary kind of emergency situation,” he stated. “That is wrong. This has been a very intended path that we’re on to destroy the family, to destroy schools, to not educate the next generation of kids, to make America weaker, to make America surrender to global interests, to weaken the economy, to make people think that it’s global institutions that will solve their problems and not their own government.”