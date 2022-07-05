Derrick van Orden, a retired Navy SEAL and Republican candidate running to represent Wisconsin’s 3rd district in the U.S. House of Representatives, described Jane’s Revenge — a group claiming responsibility for firebombing what it dubbed an “anti-choice” establishment in Madison, Wisconsin — as “a domestic terrorist organization.”

“Jane’s Revenge … is a domestic terrorist organization,” Van Orden declared on Tuesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow. “When you have multiple organizations that are being targeted by another organization, that’s a real issue. That’s a systemic problem , and the Justice Department needs to get off their can and start looking at this.”





Jane’s Revenge claimed responsibility for firebombing Wisconsin Family Action — an organization opposed to abortion — in May, following the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe. v. Wade in its then-forthcoming Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

The statement was sent to me through an anonymous intermediary I trust. It is hosted on a Tor site (link to follow). The statement is titled "first communique" and opens with the words, "This is not a declaration of war".https://t.co/5ZhcDHiA7A pic.twitter.com/9Y0d03mXoq — Robert Evans (The Only Robert Evans) (@IwriteOK) May 10, 2022

Van Orden recalled the vandalism of a Catholic Church in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday. The vandalism included the messages “pro-life my fucking ass” and “Let’s talk about all the native kids you’ve killed.”

Seen on a Catholic church in Madison, WI pic.twitter.com/ReXOdtdhwQ — Skippy's mom🐕 (@jenjavajunky) July 4, 2022

“The Justice Department needs to — again — get off their can and start looking at these organizations that are conducting these attacks and look at them for what they are, which is a domestic terrorist organization,” Van Orden emphasized. “You can’t keep attacking these pregnancy centers and houses of faith without some type of ramifications. You’re just emboldening these folks.”

Van Orden warned of a violent iteration of the heckler’s veto. He remarked, “We have to be able to have free expression in the United States of America without worrying about political intimidation or violence. We have to have civil discourse in this country.”