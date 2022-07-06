Exclusive — David Bossie: 25 State Legislatures Passed Laws Banning ‘Private Money Influencing Elections’

Twenty-five state legislatures passed laws that “outlawed private money influencing elections,” David Bossie, president of Citizens United and producer of the film Rigged: The Zuckerberg-Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump, said on Wednesday’s edition SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“Not that it’s all fantastic, but there’s good news,” Bossie said of efforts to restore election integrity following many changes to state election laws — ostensibly as health and safety measures to reduce coronavirus transmission — in 2020. “We have good trends, which is in the last 18 months, 25 states – 25 – have passed laws out of their state legislatures that have outlawed private money influencing their elections — meaning — Mark Zuckerberg-style money — whether it’s Mark Zuckerberg’s or George Soros’s or anyone else’s — their left-wing money cannot be brought in to help Democrats win these elections anymore.”

He emphasized, “That is 25 of them. That’s half the country, folks. We’re getting there. Now, five of them — Louisiana, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — all five Democratic governors have vetoed the law. So 20 of the 25 have enacted the law, five have not. [Four] of the five … [are] very important battleground states.”

Bossie said he and other conservative activists would lobby for an investigation into the House of Representatives’ investigation of the events of January 6, 2021, headed by the Democrat-run Select Committee to Investigate the Attack on the United States Capitol.

He stated, “When the Republicans take over the house — I, for one, and I know others — We are going to demand an investigation of the January 6th committee, meaning the members and the staff. There has already been a document preservation notice sent to the committee saying, ‘Republicans will be in charge of this committee come January, and you better have all your eggs in the basket there because we’re going to be investigating how you operated.”