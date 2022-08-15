Exclusive — Afghan Interpreter: Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal ‘Resulted in Chaos’

Jamil Hassan, an Afghan translator who worked for Gens. David Petraeus (Ret.) and John Nicholson (Ret.) and author of Promises Betrayed: An Afghan Interpreter at The Fall of Kabul, said on SirusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak that President Joe Biden’s decisions regarding the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan led to “chaos.”

“This was a decision that destroyed everything and caught everyone off guard and by surprise,” Hassan stated. “It was all because of the hasty and not properly calculated decision of the U.S. president, Joe Biden. The reason I’m saying this is that once they degraded the Taliban from a terrorist group to an insurgent group, it facilitated the U.S. to negotiate with the Taliban, because the U.S. mainly does not negotiate with terrorists.”

“It was not a successful evacuation, at all,” he remarked. “Look at those 13 Marines that were killed in that suicide attack, plus 200 Afghan civilians that were killed in that attack, and look at the aftermath of the evacuation. Even ordinary Americans are suffering from the influx of the Afghan refugees, and look at what happened in Ukraine, which was followed by Afghanistan.”

The Biden administration’s handling of its withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan “resulted in chaos,” Hassan determined.

He added, “There were lots of other chances provided to the Taliban, compromises made to the Taliban, but the Taliban did not make any single significant compromise either to the U.S. or to the Afghan government, in particular.”

“When the U.S. signed that Doha agreement with the Taliban, right after that, the Taliban started attacking Afghan defense and security forces in a way that was very fierce,” he recalled.

Former President Donald Trump and the Trump administration had tentative conditions-based plans for any withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, Hassan recalled.

“When the deal with the Taliban was signed under President Trump’s administration, there was a very certain phrase in that the withdrawal,” he concluded. “The withdrawal would be ‘condition-based,’ [which] means if the Taliban remained committed to their their promises to the U.S. and to the Afghan government and to the Afghan people, they will withdraw the American and other foreign forces from Afghanistan, but otherwise it would not happen.”