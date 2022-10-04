Amanda Milius, director of The Plot Against the President, said on Tuesday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that a future Republican administration must appoint White House officials and staff the executive branch with people who are “MAGA,” “capable,” and “not crazy.”

Marlow invited Milius to elaborate on a Benn diagram she shared on Twitter calling for personnel decisions to focus on the overlapping intersection of attributes she labelled “MAGA,” “capable,” and “not crazy.” Those with all three attributes fall under the “hire” section of the diagram.

It looks like this. I found myself often trying to figure out “what the hell was going on” w some of these pre McEntee hires, our admin in general, government in general, and doddled this to perfection by year 3. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/5n26j92Wkp — Amanda Milius (@AmandaMilius) October 4, 2022

“The first circle is ‘MAGA,'” Milius began, “which just means they understand this administration.” She said ideal candidates to join the Trump administration should have been able to effectively respond to the following questions without notes: “What is the point of this administration? What were the promises that were made on the campaign trail? What were your favorite ones?”



As an example of ideological opposition against the Make America Great Again Strategy, Milius said she encountered friction from other bureaucrats during her time in the State Department against pursuits to promote Brexit.

She said Wess Mitchell, former assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs, obstructed her efforts to compose communications supportive of Brexit due to his support for the European Union bureaucracy.

“The second circle is ‘capable,'” Milius continued, “which you would think you wouldn’t have to have on there, but let me tell you, capable means you can put your shoes on, you can show up to a meeting on time, you own a suit, you own proper clothing to work in a government building and give respect to the administration that hired you, that you can work in the White House and not look embarrassing.”

Milius said capable personnel need little oversight and can form effective professional relationships.

She shared some self-deprecation, “The final circle is ‘not crazy,’ because I’ve met maybe five people to fit into all of those circles in the [administration], and I, myself — let’s be honest — I’m MAGA, I’m capable, but am I not crazy? I don’t know.”

“This isn’t like about me,” she added. “I’m not discounting myself. I, myself, don’t necessarily fit in all three circles, and I started to realize as I analyzed the people who I worked with that there was like no one that fit into all three circles.”

She emphasized that those who fit in the “hire” section of Milius’s Venn diagram are rare.

She concluded, “The amount of people that fit in all three circles is like the unicorn. If you find someone who is one of the 10 people that can fit in all three of those circles, you have to hire them.”

John McEntee, former director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office during the Trump administration and founder and CEO of The Right Stuff, alluded to Milius’s Venn diagram when reflecting on the 45th president’s personnel in an interview with Breitbart News last week.

McEntee said many of former President Donald Trump’s political appointees were “NPCs” who would “cuck” when challenged by leftist pressure operations despite being ideologically aligned with the Make America Great Again philosophy. He said despite most of the 45th president’s thousands of appointees being pro-Trump, they were weak when targeted by left-wing intimidation campaigns.

