Exclusive — Murkowski Challenger Kelly Tshibaka: ‘We Have a Momentum’

Republican Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) in Alaska’s Senate race, told Breitbart News Saturday that her campaign has momentum weeks ahead of the midterm election.

“Multiple polls, right after our primary, showed this race in a dead heat tie — 50/50 with me and Sen. Murkowski in the general election, but recently FiveThirtyEight shows … that we have a momentum and are leading,” she said. “They show me at 53 percent and that this is our race to win.”

Tshibaka asserted that establishment Republicans are unhappy with the momentum shift, pointing to what she described as the “sudden uptick in Mitch McConnell spending.”

“He’s invested millions and millions of dollars on ads full of lies — a giant smear campaign against me because he’d rather have a minority in the Senate that he can control, where he’s the minority leader, rather than having a majority he can’t, where we actually have a Republican majority that represents America and puts us … America First, representing the people of America and doing what’s best for the people,” the Senate hopeful said, adding that Murkowski is garnering support from Democrats.

“I believe the establishment sticks together. I’ve spent my career holding government insiders accountable and spent over 16 years in Washington, DC, exposing waste, fraud, and abuse,” she continued, calling for “less politicians and more public servants.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), she added, is “threatened” by people like her because she is “not going to play politics, but plays by principle, and looks out for American people first and Alaskans first.”

“Regardless of what Mitch McConnell wants, I’m not going to be bought and bullied,” she explained, adding that Murkowski “will do anything Washington, DC, wants her to [do].”

“She votes with Joe Biden 80 percent of the time,” the Trump-endorsed candidate said of Murkowski, noting that the ads against her have been fact checked as lies.

“I’ve always been exonerated. I’ve always come up clean, so all they can do is make up lies about me,” Tshibaka continued, adding that the money used against her is “from outside Alaska trying to come in.”

LISTEN:

Tshibaka also spoke about Murkowski’s role in destroying American energy independence, explaining that she was the “tie-breaking vote for Biden’s radical nominee to get her out of committee that has shut down our entire energy industry in America.”

“We are no longer energy independent and energy dominant because of Lisa Murkowski,” she said, reminding listeners that the establishment Republican also opposed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“She’s the one who joined the Democrats and tried to filibuster Amy Coney Barrett, and she’s the one who pushed through Ketanji Brown Jackson.”

“Lisa Murkowski has been so complicit with the agenda of the Biden administration,” she added. “She is buddies with Biden, and we’ll pay the price.”