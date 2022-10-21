Bill O’Reilly, host of No Spin News and author of Killing the Legends: The Lethal Danger of Celebrity, said on Friday’s edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow that former President Donald Trump is “addicted” to fame.

“Trump is addicted to the spotlight,” O’Reilly stated. “He has to have it, and that’s hurt him, because once you have to get attention at all times, you’re going to make mistakes. For example, this Maggie Haberman, New York Times reporter, he gives her three interviews. He knows she’s going cut his throat. He’s got to know what she’s been doing for six years. Why would you give access to somebody who’s going to hurt you? Because he wanted to be in the Times. He wanted to be in this world.”

O’Reilly praised Trump’s persistence in the face of political persecution and news media calumny.

“Trump is amazingly resilient,” O’Reilly remarked. “I’m a strong person. I’m staggered by the amount of punishment that he can take. Most people would fold, and they couldn’t even get out of bed, but he’s able to function and he’s able to do what he has to do.”

He continued, “His four years in office were very successful for this country, and … [people] won’t acknowledge that, but it’s true. If you compare what he did to what we have now, it’s like, ‘What? Can’t believe it,’ but he is addicted to that fame. He wants it every hour on the hour.”

Breitbart News Daily broadcasts live on SiriusXM Patriot 125 weekdays from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter @rkraychik.