Exclusive — Paul Manafort: ‘They Can Bury Hunter Biden, but They Can’t Bury the Laptop’

Paul Manafort, author of Political Prisoner: Persecuted, Prosecuted, but Not Silenced, said on SirusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday with host Joel Pollak that the Department of Justice (DOJ) will be unable to “bury” evidence of “pay-for-play” political corruption on Hunter Biden’s laptop with Republican majorities in Congress.

Pollak said “[The DOJ is] avoiding the big financial issues, [Hunter Biden’s] entanglement with the Chinese Communist Party, with Burisma, his father’s allegedly corrupt dealings, being part of these deals with foreign governments.”

Manafort said both President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden “have been given a free pass, but that doesn’t mean they’ll keep getting a free pass.”

“The pay-for-play thing has got some legs, I think,” he added. “[Tony] Bobulinksi is not going to be ignored by the new Congress. I think they will get into some of the depth of the laptop. They’re not going to be able to bury the laptop. They can maybe bury Hunter Biden, but they can’t bury the laptop.”

He predicted, “There’s still a lot of story to be told once there’s a megaphone and a platform, and that’s going to happen on November 8.”

Manafort said Andrew Weissman, lead prosecutor for former special counsel Robert Mueller, sought to obtain false testimony from him in exchange for leniency in the DOJ’s prosecution of him regarding violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

“[Weissmann] needed me – in his mind – to create a link — which was a crazy idea to start with — to the Russia narrative that he was putting out,” Manafort remarked.

Manafort said the DOJ wanted him to provide false testimony in support of the “Russia narrative” targeting former President Donald Trump.

“They never made a direct offer,” he stated. “They made it very clear: [The Department of] Justice would go easy on me if I would just recognize the narrative that [Andrew] Weissmann was trying to put out there on Trump’s involvement with Putin. Well, if I’d recognized it, I’d’ve been lying, and I wasn’t willing to do that, and I paid a price.”

He added. “They put me in solitary for 11 months and they put me in prison after that for another year.”

