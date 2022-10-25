Alexandra Pierce, founder and designer of HRH Collection, says liberals fleeing Los Angeles, California, for neighboring Orange County are bringing with them their left-wing voting habits.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Pierce said she recently moved her design studio for HRH Collection out of downtown Los Angeles because of rampant crime and homelessness.

“I’m a sitting duck [in Los Angeles]. My employees and I are sitting ducks and it’s like when is something going to happen to us?” Pierce said. “It’s getting incredibly unsafe … I’m done, why would I stay there? I’m going to get hurt at least or my car’s going to get broken in, something’s going to happen to me.”

“Fifty percent of my suppliers are in downtown [Los Angeles] … It’s going to be a big pivot,” she said of having to move her studio out of Los Angeles. “But I’m tired of it. I’m tired of going downtown and seeing a homeless man wielding a huge metal rod and hitting cars or [homeless people] sleeping in their feces, literally open wounds all over their legs, dying … It’s really, really bad.”

Pierce said she does not want to be “the next victim” of Los Angeles’s thriving crime rate under District Attorney George Gascón, backed by billionaire George Soros. Most recently, for example, three individuals were arrested after allegedly dragging a 63-year-old man to his death.

“We go to the jewelry district to see our manufacturers — their windows are broken through, their cars are broken into, they’re not at work that day because they were attacked,” Pierce said.

“I don’t even want to be a part of LA anymore,” Pierce said. “Like I said when I moved out of my house, I didn’t want to pay one more tax dollar to LA.”

Even worse, Pierce said, neighboring Orange County is experiencing increasing homelessness as residents move out of Los Angeles to the suburbs. The issue, she stated, is that those leaving Los Angeles are taking their left-wing politics with them.

“It’s really sad, it’s what the libs do, it’s what these woke people do,” Pierce said. “They don’t like LA, they complain about LA, they hate LA, so they move, but then they take the same way they vote to the new safe place. I don’t understand why they do that.”

“If you’re going to go move somewhere where you think, ‘This is a nice, safe place,’ why don’t you adopt the way that they live, adopt their voting ways to keep it that way?” she said. “Instead, they don’t. Orange County is becoming increasingly more blue.”

“When I moved here about two years ago, there weren’t any homeless people,” Pierce continued. “Now, one block from Fashion Island [in Newport Beach], there’s an encampment starting, already a homeless encampment starting. … They’re letting Orange County become LA already.”

Once entirely represented by Republicans, Orange County now has three Democrats elected to represent the area in Congress.

“It’s the libs that follow us. We have something good going on here in Orange County,” Pierce said. “We’ve been able to keep these conservative values, clean here for decades. Now all of a sudden, it’s trickling in and starting to rot again.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.