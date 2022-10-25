Democrats enable three essential layers of fentanyl production and illicit distribution across America, J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, said on Tuesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Vance shared his assessment of Democrat policies while reflecting on meetings with Ohioans who had lost loved ones to drug overdoses. He linked the growing number of overdose deaths across the U.S. to Democrats’ foreign policy towards China and the party’s political opposition to border security and criminal justice.

He said, “In Ohio, we have three layers of alcohol distribution in our state. We have the manufacturers, the distributors, and then retail. Those are sort of the three pieces of alcohol in the state of Ohio. Democrat policies have enabled all three of those layers for fentanyl trafficking in our country.”

He continued, “So layer one: the manufacturer — the Chinese — Democrat policies have empowered the Chinese. Layer two: the distributors — the Mexican drug cartels — our wide-open southern border has given those distributors open access to the entire country. Number three: the retail level — the street-level drug dealers — who are walking the streets because the Democrats let everybody out of jail.”

“So [at] every single layer of this distribution mechanism, the Democrats have empowered this poison, and I think that it’s absolute malpractice,” Vance added. “It is vile what they’ve allowed to happen.”

He concluded, “[Democrats] allowing this poison into our country is an absolutely vile act of failed leadership, and every single reporter should be talking about it.”