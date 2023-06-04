Exclusive – Rep. Derrick Van Orden: Congress Steering the Fiscal ‘Aircraft Carrier’ in Right Direction with Debt Ceiling Deal

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Sean Moran

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said on Breitbart News Saturday that Congress is starting to steer the fiscal ship in the right direction thanks to the debt ceiling legislation.

Van Orden spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Congress passed the debt ceiling, the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks in the Rayburn Room following the House vote on Fiscal Responsibility Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on May 31, 2023. The US House of Representatives voted today, May 31, 2023 to raise the federal debt limit, moving the country a step closer to eliminating the threat of a calamitous credit default -- just five days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided lower chamber of Congress voted 314 to 117 to suspend the borrowing cap through 2024, and the Senate is expected to follow suit before the end of the week -- staving off the next showdown until after next year's presidential election. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks in the Rayburn Room following the House vote on Fiscal Responsibility Act at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on May 31, 2023. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Wisconsin Republican cheered the legislation, contending that it would start putting America’s fiscal house in order.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said the legislation would reduce the government’s debt by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

The Wisconsin Republican described the bill as a good “first step in the right direction.”

Van Orden said the Republican victories in the Fiscal Responsibility Act are even more impressive considering Republicans have a four-member majority in the House.

Boyle noted that the bill contains an incentive that would encourage Congress to all 12 appropriations bills, which is stipulated in the Congress. If Congress fails to pass the appropriations bills, it would automatically cut spending by one percent. As the Senate worked to pass the debt ceiling bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged Senate appropriations leaders to start working on passing appropriations bills.

WATCH: GOP Rep. Van Orden: Biden Told Russia “to Get Sensitivity Training” over Drone Downing — We Should Sanction China to Hit Russia’s Support:

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained in an interview with Breitbart News how this incentive would help Republicans to have a “power tool” to defund President Joe Biden’s agenda and other woke policies.

Van Orden said the House Republican Conference is working hard to cut spending and tackle America’s debt problem, but urged caution as it he said it will take time.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.