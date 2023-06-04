Exclusive – Rep. Derrick Van Orden: Congress Steering the Fiscal ‘Aircraft Carrier’ in Right Direction with Debt Ceiling Deal

Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said on Breitbart News Saturday that Congress is starting to steer the fiscal ship in the right direction thanks to the debt ceiling legislation.

Van Orden spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Congress passed the debt ceiling, the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

The Wisconsin Republican cheered the legislation, contending that it would start putting America’s fiscal house in order.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said the legislation would reduce the government’s debt by $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

The Wisconsin Republican described the bill as a good “first step in the right direction.”

Van Orden said the Republican victories in the Fiscal Responsibility Act are even more impressive considering Republicans have a four-member majority in the House.

Boyle noted that the bill contains an incentive that would encourage Congress to all 12 appropriations bills, which is stipulated in the Congress. If Congress fails to pass the appropriations bills, it would automatically cut spending by one percent. As the Senate worked to pass the debt ceiling bill, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) urged Senate appropriations leaders to start working on passing appropriations bills.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH), and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained in an interview with Breitbart News how this incentive would help Republicans to have a “power tool” to defund President Joe Biden’s agenda and other woke policies.

Van Orden said the House Republican Conference is working hard to cut spending and tackle America’s debt problem, but urged caution as it he said it will take time.

