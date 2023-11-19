Exclusive – Josh McConkey on Conservative Doctors Running for Congress: Physicians Help Cure Ailments Americans Face

Dr. Josh McConkey, a Republican candidate for North Carolina’s 13th congressional district and a physician, said on Breitbart News Saturday that more conservative physicians should run for Congress as they can help solve problems that Americans face every day, such as the opioid crisis.

McConkey hopes to flip North Carolina’s 13th congressional, which is currently represented by Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC). However, the district will be redistricted more favorably for Republicans, which would help Republicans retain and possibly expand their House majority.

McConkey released an ad this week where he discusses his aim to “cure” the “illness” of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS):

Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle noted that Congress needs more physicians in the legislative branches as there are far too many lawyers in the House and Senate. He noted that many great conservatives, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), are healthcare professionals.

“We need that perspective,” Boyle remarked.

“I agree with you. Physicians, especially when you have emergency physicians, are just in the trenches every day dealing with the problems that America is seeing. It’s common sense,” McConkey.

He said that he witnessed the “crushing” effects of the opioid crisis when trying to treat patients.

The North Carolina conservative lamented that establishment politicians and the mainstream media fail to recognize the “winning policies” of former President Donald Trump.

McConkey explained, “Too many establishment politicians, you know people in the mainstream media, they’re just refusing to believe the winning policies of President Trump, enacted when he was president, whether it was efforts to secure borders, policies to put America First when it comes to foreign affairs, which we need more than ever right now, and positions on the economy. We saw the lowest unemployment in history, a booming economy for the middle class and those things are under siege because of Joe Biden and Washington Democrats.”

“I’m running to make sure President Trump has a partner in Congress, to deliver that in 2024,” he added.

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.