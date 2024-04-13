Exclusive — Marsha Blackburn: Trump ‘Will Be the Next President’ If Everyone Does Their Part

Former President Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States if everyone does their part, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“President Trump will be the next president if we get out and do our job, and our country desperately needs Donald Trump as president of the United States,” the Tennessee senator said, laying out what she believes people need to do to ensure that is the case come November.

“They need to be sure their friends are registered to vote. They can go to their county election office. They can pick up voter registration forms. They can help individuals get registered to vote. and they should do that. Then they need to be talking to them about the election, sending them good information that they may not be seeing if they’re watching mainstream media or CNN, one of those,” she said, pointing out that the establishment media often does not give the full story.

LISTEN:

“They need to be sure their friends go and vote early. And if all of your listeners would commit to getting at least, you know, 10, 20 people registered to vote and making certain that they vote, then not only would we have the White House, we would have the Senate, we would have the House and we would pick up seats in the state legislatures,” she said, adding that Trump is running “so strong. I agree with you totally. I think he’s running better than where the polls are. And he is going to have coattails. So what helps build those coattails so that we do save this country, and I hope all of your listeners will follow my race,” she said, noting that she is also on a path to victory this year.

“We’re going to do everything we can do to make certain that Donald Trump wins in November and is the next President of the United States,” she added.

