Exclusive — Rep. Michael Cloud on Harris Getting Biden’s Money: Bidens Are ‘World Renowned Experts at Moving Money’

The Bidens are “world renowned experts” at moving around money, Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, reacting to news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race and questions of whether or not his money can go directly to Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he has endorsed.

“It was expected, to be honest. Whether or not it was going to come sooner or later, I think, was the big question,” Cloud first said of the news of Biden dropping his reelection bid.

“I didn’t see it getting past a brokered convention, if not before then, but the buzz was all there all weekend and that the news would break on Sunday, and it did,” he said.

When asked by host Mike Slater if Republicans are going to try to stop Harris from getting Biden’s money, he said, “I believe so; that is the word.”

“I’m not an election money expert in that we do our, we keep our campaign copacetic, of course, but as far as all the rules and regulations … I will say, though, that the Bidens are renowned, world-renowned experts at moving money, and I wouldn’t put it past them to find a way to get it to it,” he remarked.

Slater asked if Democrats really can just select a candidate “because they feel like it,” and Cloud pointed to the irony of Democrats asserting that they are the party of democracy, all while essentially circumventing voters in their own party.

“The Democratic Party, for all the talk of being, you know, people-oriented, and we the people, they have super delegates, which is something the Republican Party doesn’t have, and they’re specifically there for a case like this where they need to step in and make a decision to override the will of the people,” he said.

“And so Biden’s headed into this convention with all these delegates that have voted for him and elections that have been held, and it looks like, you know, his delegates, of course, will be released, and he’ll ask them to vote for Kamala,” Cloud continued, adding that “anything really could happen at this point.”

“JD Vance, yesterday morning, made the obvious point that if Joe’s unwell enough to not run for president, is he well enough to be president? What is your thought on that, and will Republicans push forward with any sort of 25th Amendment move by Kamala?” Slater asked, to which Cloud said he has already asked for the impeachment of Biden.

“It would pain me, of course, to see Kamala be president, even for a day. But right now, we have someone in there — nobody knows who’s running the White House right now,” he pointed out. “And so, that’s the big concern as we look toward, you know, still several months left in the term.”

Cloud said it may come down to a vote on that, but they are taking it one day at a time.

