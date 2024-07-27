Exclusive — Mara Macie: Rep. John Rutherford’s Ignoring Constituents ‘Inspired’ Me to Primary Him

Florida conservative Mara Macie said on Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. John Rutherford’s (R-FL) ignoring constituents’ concerns about veterans being discharged from the military over unease about the coronavirus vaccine mandate “inspired” her race to oust the establishment Florida Republican.

Macie spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle about her race to oust Rutherford, who, as Boyle described, is the “worst member of Congress.” Boyle added that, although he portrays himself as a Republican, “he continually votes for big government over and over and over again.”

For instance, Rutherford was one of the 25 House Republican “intransigents” that refused to vote to make Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) the Speaker of the House after the ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

Boyle noted that Rutherford put out a mailer recently to boost his chances ahead of the August 20 primary. The mailer touted his voting for the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act during Trump’s presidency, which most Republicans voted for.

“All of his votes now that would make a Democrat support him, unfortunately he can’t get their vote this time around so he has to go back to 2017 to find something he can agree with. It’s pathetic,” Macie remarked, noting that this cycle the primary is a closed primary.

Macie said that she is beating Rutherford in donations from small-dollar donors.

With donations under $200, “I am killing him in contributions there,” Macie said.

She continued, “I have raised over $21,000 in $200 and below contributions. He has raised $1,600.”

In contrast, Macie contended that Rutherford is beating her in terms of large-dollar donors such as Walmart and PepsiCo.

The Republican Liberty Caucus (RLC) endorsed Macie’s candidacy for Florida’s fifth congressional district.

The RLC said Macie “will be a tireless advocate for smaller government, individual liberty and a non-interventionist foreign policy. She’ll fight back against the big government swamp and defend liberty. #RLCendorsed .”

The Republican Liberty Caucus proudly endorses Mara Macie in FL-5@MaraMacie will be a tireless advocate for smaller government, individual liberty and a non-interventionist foreign policy. She’ll fight back against the big government swamp and defend liberty. #RLCendorsed pic.twitter.com/NP6T0jRR3U — RLC (@RLibertyCaucus) July 23, 2024

Macie explained that her campaign to primary Rutherford was “inspired” by the incumbent congressman’s refusal to help veterans in his district who were concerned that they would get discharged for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

She added, “When I realized how poorly he votes on absolutely everything else, it only just fueled the fire.”

Breitbart News Saturday airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Eastern.