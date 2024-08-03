Vice President Kamala Harris is largely hiding from the media “in the hope that people don’t realize how ill-prepared she is and how bad her ideas are for the country,” Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Vance, who has been tapped as former President Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential race, spoke about Harris’s relationship with the media and Trump’s announcement that he has agreed to a debate with her. This is significant, as Vance noted that Harris is “incredibly bad” when she is not scripted.

“She’s fine if you put her in front of the teleprompter and tell her what to say. But she actually has to answer questions based purely on her own knowledge and interest in policy. Then it becomes a bit of a disaster,” Vance said, noting that Trump thrives in those environments.

When asked why Harris, whom the Democrats have coronated as their nominee without the help of actual Democrat voters, is largely hiding from the media — not even holding a major press conference — Vance said it is because the more she talks, the more it becomes apparent that she is not ready to be commander-in-chief.

“I think when she does go out and talk to people, the fact that she’s not ready to be president is obvious for all to see,” Vance said, contrasting that with his own media exposure; he noted his interviews since being tapped by Trump, including with NBC.

“I think that your responsibility as a political candidate is to go out there and seek the votes of the people that you want to lead, right? I’m asking to be your next vice president. I should be required to go out and actually persuade you that I’m going to be a good one,” Vance said, explaining that Harris has “basically pursued a strategy of hiding from the press in the hope that people don’t realize how ill prepared she is and how bad her ideas are for the country.”

That is “really, really disgraceful,” Vance continued, both on her part and that of the media, the latter of whom is covering up for her shortcomings.

LISTEN:

“These guys for years … accuse Donald Trump of being a threat to democracy– and then to sing the praises of Kamala Harris without requiring her to sit down for an interview? It really goes to show that the media is fundamentally a propaganda arm of the DNC,” Vance said.

“We can’t let people forget that — because we need them to mistrust the media, because they’re obviously lying about her. They’re lying about President Trump. They’re lying about me, and we need people to know the truth,” he added.

