Coronation Complete: Harris Sole Candidate to Qualify for DNC Roll Call

It’s official. Vice President Kamala Harris will be the only candidate on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) virtual roll call ballot for president after her effortless rise to become the party’s standard-bearer.

Her unchallenged solo position comes after party grandees successfully pushed President Joe Biden to one side and installed her unopposed as the presumptive candidate in the 2024 race for the White House.

“Our Party has met this unprecedented moment with a transparent, democratic, and orderly process to unite behind a nominee with a proven record who will lead us in the fight ahead,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement Tuesday night confirming her unchallenged place.

Convention delegates will begin voting on Harris’ nomination on Thursday and finish by Aug. 5.

Under party rules, a candidate qualifies to compete for the nomination by submitting a notarized declaration of candidacy, meeting legal requirements to be president and securing the electronic signatures of at least 300 delegates, with no more than 50 signatures from any one delegation counting toward the 300 minimum.

The DNC announced that 3,923 delegates had petitioned to nominate Harris, AP reports.

Despite the early vote to select a nominee, delegates will still convene as planned in late August at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The confirmation of Harris came at the same time she attended a campaign rally in Georgia and appeared to unleash a new accent, as Breitbart News reported.

This lead many people to draw comparisons to when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used a southern accent.

“And, you all helped us win in 2020, and we gon do it again in 2024,” Harris said as she spoke to the crowd in what appeared to be a southern accent. “Yes, we will.”