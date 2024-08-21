Republicans are in a “great place to flip the Senate,” Republican National Committee (RNC) Chair Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, giving the lay of the land on down-ballot races across the country.

“Right now, we’re in a great place to flip the Senate. We are going to win that West Virginia seat. I think after Donald Trump went to Montana and campaigned with Tim Sheehy, that Tim is in a great shape,” Whatley said, noting that he is up five percentage points in the polls. If Republicans win those two seats, they flip the Senate, he explained.

WATCH — GOP Senate Candidate Tim Sheehy on How to Beat Jon Tester in Montana:

M. Perdie, J. Knudsen / Breitbart News

“We win those two, we’re going to win the Senate. I think others come along when President Trump has a good day on November 5,” he said, describing the battle for majority in the U.S. House of Representatives as “trench warfare.”

“We’ve got a two-seat majority right now. We’ve got a lot of really, really good candidates. I feel like we’re going to be in a great position to expand that majority in the House, but we need everybody to buckle down,” he pressed.

“We need everybody to go to Trump Force 47, sign up, join our grassroots army and go to ProtectTheVote.com, and help us make sure we have election integrity across the country,” Whatley said, highlighting some of districts in North Carolina that Republicans are gunning for, and listing other states as well.

“We’re going to deliver four new seats this Congress, but you’ve got a lot of great candidates in Pennsylvania and in Michigan and Colorado,” he said, highlighting a few specific candidates on the Senate side.

“We’re going to see candidates like Bernie Moreno, Dave McCormick, Sam Brown,” he said. “We’re really in a strong position to be able to add to that majority in the Senate.”

