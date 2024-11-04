Exclusive — Tom Cotton: ‘Liberal Media Is Totally in the Tank’ for Kamala Harris and Will Continue to Lie

The liberal media are “totally in the tank” for Vice President Kamala Harris and will “lie about anything,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily, one day before the election.

Cotton responded to host Mike Slater’s question about the media’s obsession with Trump speaking out about the “enemy within.”

“And he said, no, no, I’m not so worried about outside agents. I’m more worried about, I’d be more concerned about the enemy from within — violent radical left-wing lunatics who have rioted our cities,” Slater said, rephrasing former President Donald Trump’s remarks.

“You are the king of the enemy from within. I think one of the most pivotal moments in recent memory of media bias and outrage was your editorial in the New York Times that caused such a freakout,” he continued.

Cotton pointed directly to the liberal media as a problem.

“You’re right about the misrepresentation, the repeated misrepresentation in the final weeks by the liberal news media, what Donald Trump has said. Another example is what he said about Liz Cheney the other day. They made the point that they claimed he was saying that Liz Cheney should be assassinated or face a firing squad or some such nonsense. No. He made the simple point that Liz Cheney was always advocating to send more troops down range yet had never served herself, and I’m not sure anyone in her family had either, which, by the way, Mike, is the exact same argument that liberals like Nancy Pelosi and John Kerry and Kamala Harris and Joe Biden and Michael Moore were making about Liz’s father, Dick Cheney, 20 years ago,” Cotton explained, adding that they have now come “full circle” on this.

“It’s just one more example, like the one you cited, of how the liberal media is totally in the tank for … Kamala Harris and the Democrats,” the senator said. “They’ll lie about anything.”

Ultimately, Cotton said Americans “cannot let that get you down or discourage you from voting.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.