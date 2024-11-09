Exclusive — Senator-Elect Bernie Moreno: ‘We’re Not Going Back to the Republican Party of Old’

The Republican Party is “not going back” to the GOP of old, Ohio’s Senator-Elect Bernie Moreno said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that this is the new American Republican Party that will reestablish American greatness.

“President Trump has re-centered this country on American greatness, American ideals, a party that looks out for working Americans. And we’re not going back to the Republican Party of old. We’re not going back to the Republican Party that looks out for the elites, the Republican Party that placates its base by saying one thing and then acting completely different,” Moreno said, deeming the party of old “dead.”

“This is the new American Republican Party. And man, I am so proud to think about the opportunity to get the honor of being able to be in the United States Senate, representing the great people of Ohio, serving with President Trump. This is just something I can’t even imagine. Sometimes I have to pinch myself to imagine this is real, that I get to be in the United States Senate with President Trump to truly unleash American greatness,” Moreno said, predicting the country will look back on this period of time and recognize it as a reestablishment of American greatness.

“President Trump is going to take this country to new heights, and I’m insanely honored to even think I can play a small role in helping make that happen,” the Senator-Elect said, describing this as the “greatest political realignment in American history, and it’s led by President Donald J. Trump.”

Moreno said he is confident there will not be going any back, because once this agenda is implemented successfully and everyone sees and experiences the success with improved lives, “the people who didn’t vote for us will join the movement, because this is no longer Democrat versus Republican.”

“This is honestly an American agenda, and I’m going to be representing every single person in Ohio, even including those and especially those that did not vote for me. And I think what they’ll see when they see success, when they see their lives improve because our policies work, I think that’s the difference between how we act as Republicans versus the Republicans of old, is that we genuinely believe that our policies move this country forward and improve the lives of working Americans,” Moreno said.

“And when those policies are implemented and people see that, we will be the majority party for decades to come, and that’s the way it should be,” he predicted.

Moreno added that he has never felt more optimistic about the future of America than he does today.

“I cannot wait to get to work, and this country will owe a debt of gratitude to Donald J Trump for the sacrifices that that man has made for this country,” he said. “He will be the most transformative figure in modern American history, bar none. And I just again, true honor to be in Washington, DC and be a small part of this.”

