Exclusive — Michael Whatley: Trump Cabinet Picks Reflect His Policy Promises

President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks reflect his America first policies and will help enact those agendas, Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairman Michael Whatley said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

“People are policy. And you go back to what did he run on? He ran on a strong southern border, and that is going to be Tom Homan at the White House as the border czar [and] Kristi Noem as the secretary for Homeland Security,” he said, explaining these choices clearly reflect Trump’s position.

“You think about him saying he’s going to restore the economy. You look at Howard Lutnick at commerce. You look at Scott Bessent at treasury. You look at Vince Haley, who’s going to be, you know, the head of domestic policy for the White House,” Whatley said, describing these as “all very serious people who understand the economy and are going to be able to make policy decisions that are going to bring down inflationary spending.”

In other words, they will help enact Trump’s America first economic positions.

“You know, we talked about unleashing American energy, and right now we’ve got Secretary of Energy nominee [Chris] Wright. We’ve got Doug Burgum going in at interior. The President is going to create a new energy council, which is which is going to be extremely important for us,” he said.

“So we’re going to be on track to be able to move forward with building out America’s energy portfolio,” he said, adding that nominees on the national security front are also “great.”

It does not end there, however, as Whatley said that keeping Americans safe is part of the America first Trump agenda, and he is nominating just the people for the job.

“And then we need to keep our communities safe. And I think Pam Bondi and Kash Patel are going to be extraordinarily strong, extraordinarily important positions for us to be able to fill at DOJ and the FBI, because we need those institutions to de-weaponize. We need them to stop focusing on going after President Trump and his allies, and they need to start keeping our communities safe, and we’ve got two fantastic champions ready that the President has said he’s going to nominate,” Whatley added.

