Exclusive — Sen. Tommy Tuberville: Kash Patel ‘Exactly What We Need’ at the FBI

Kash Patel is “exactly what we need” at the FBI, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said during an interview Thursday on Breitbart News Daily.

Tuberville said it is clear this time around that President-elect Donald Trump has a solid team not focused on themselves but on the MAGA agenda.

Host Mike Slater noted that during the first Trump term many of those surrounding the president were “about me, me, me.”

“And now it’s all about team, team, team. There’s nothing more important than the team. There’s nothing more important than MAGA. There’s nothing more important than this movement. It’s not about me, it’s about the team. Do you see that same thing with the guys that you’ve been meeting with in his Cabinet?” Slater asked the senator.

“A hundred percent,” Tuberville responded. … “You got to have a good team around, and his assistant coaches have been running in and out of the Senate for the last couple of weeks, talking to senators and selling their side of the story. I’m all for every one of them. … We need to give him his team. And, you know, I’ve been very, very impressed with every one of them.”

That includes, of course, Kash Patel.

“I’ve known Kash Patel about five years,” Tuberville began, “and Kash is very smart. He’s energetic. He’s very into law enforcement. He’s worked in the DOD. He’s worked for the DOJ. He understands it. He’s traveled the world. He understands behind the scene, domestic problems. He will be perfect.”

“He’s exactly what we need. He is one of those guys that understands that we’ve got to get the trust back in the FBI. We don’t need somebody to go in and be status quo,” the senator said, noting that Patel is going to “shake it up” and run people off who do not want to do things by the U.S. Constitution.

“And I tell you he is — he is ready to go, and we need him in the worst way,” Tuberville said.

Slater asked the senator if Patel is among those the left is most scared of.

“We all know that they weaponized Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray and the CIA against all Republicans — and the IRS, by the way — but you’re gonna have Pam Bondi that’s gonna run the attorney general’s office, that needs to be cleaned out, also. Then working hand in hand with Kash Patel, they’re gonna be a great duo to hit the ground running, because they understand everything that’s happened,” he responded.

“Their eyes have been open to our weaponized Department of Justice,” he said, adding that he told both of them that they must “get trust back to the American people, the people that run this country, the people that we speak to, that we represent.”

“And they understand that very, very well,” the senator added.

