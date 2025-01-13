Exclusive — Rep. Derrick Van Orden: Left Fears Pete Hegseth Because He Understands Pentagon Corruption

The left fears Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice for Defense Secretary, because he has a clear understanding of the corruption in the department given his rank, Rep. Derrick Van Orden (R-WI) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily one day before the confirmation hearings kick off, the congressman said the left fears Hegseth because he is keenly aware of the dysfunction and corruption in the Defense Department.

“But the reason they don’t want Pete Hegseth in there is because Pete Hegseth got out as a Major… When you get to that position, that’s when your eyes are open in the military, and I was a senior enlisted guy, so that’s when your eyes are open and you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh. There is so much corruption and careerism and horrible things taking place in this department,'” he said.

“That’s what they’re afraid of, because that’s when — your time in your military career, after you become a senior enlisted person, you have a couple staff jobs, or you become a field grade officer, is when you realize that there is no one behind the curtain,” he said.

“You know at that point that the Department of Defense, in many aspects, have become a self-licking ice cream cone, meaning the Department of Defense has started to defend the Department of Defense, not the United States of America. That’s a bold statement,” he continued, noting that the Department of Defense “has never passed an audit.”

“Never. So where are all those trillions of dollars going? That’s what they’re afraid of. What they’re afraid of is having someone in a position of authority, the Secretary of Defense, who will be working very closely with Mike Walz as National Security Advisor — Mike and I were in combat Afghanistan together. They’re afraid you’re going to have someone to call the state of state. They’re afraid that you’re going to have somebody in that position that will do everything humanly possible to avoid us getting into an armed conflict,” he continued, noting that “if we do have to get into an armed conflict, we’ll win. We’ll fight to win, to get us out of the armed conflict victoriously as soon as possible.”

“Because Pete understands, and Mike understands and President Trump understands that the goal of war is peace. It is not endless war. We have the most highly educated and powerful military in the history of the planet, and we have not won a war in 80 years, which means something is wrong,” he said, emphasizing the desire for peace.

“No one has been solving for X. Pete Hegseth will solve for X. X is peace. That’s what we want,” he said. “We don’t want endless war.”

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.