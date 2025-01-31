There are ways the federal government can help implement the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) agenda, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, representing the Independent Medical Alliance — a group of 15,000 doctors supporting Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

While the government cannot do it all, it can make it easier for families to have healthier options at their fingertips, Kheriaty explained.

“The government obviously can’t do all the work. What the government can do is make it a little easier for people who want to make good choices to actually have good options available to them,” he began, providing an example by pointing to the fact that it is difficult to find food at the store without additives and chemicals — many of which you will not find in European countries.

“So it’s actually hard to go to the grocery store and find food on the shelf that doesn’t have certain chemicals and additives that are not allowed in European countries. … It’s hard to find bread here that is the same as the bread that you get over there, for example. So even people that are trying to make healthy choices, the manufacturing processes and the whole industry here makes food here that cannot be sold abroad, and in fact, sometimes they’ll make a different box of Frosted Flakes that goes to Canada that doesn’t have 70 ingredients that it has here,” he explained.

“So I think what he’s [Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] trying to do again is, in a sense, expand our range of options. Let’s get a sufficient number of healthy foods on the shelf that an ordinary, average working family that, you know, can’t spend a fortune on expensive farm to market food can still go to their regular grocery store and have some decent options available to them,” he continued, emphasizing that this is not about preventing people from accessing what they want.

“I think if we make some changes like that, like he [RFK Jr.] said in the hearing yesterday … if people want to go to McDonald’s and get a Big Mac and french fries — he said ‘my boss,’ indicating Donald Trump, likes to do that. I don’t want to take that away from anyone. I just want people to understand what it is they’re doing and then have options available to them so that they can make healthy choices if that’s what they want for themselves and, you know, for their children,” he added.

