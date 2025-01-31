The adversarial senators at Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s hearing before the United States Senate Committee on Finance did not have much and were “shrill,” Dr. Aaron Kheriaty — representing the Independent Medical Alliance, a group of 15,000 doctors supporting RFK Jr.’s confirmation — said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

When asked for his assessment of the hearing, Kheriaty said he thought Kennedy handled himself very well.

“I thought some of the questions from several of the senators were quite shrill. There are memes going around now of Bernie Sanders wearing a baby onesie on Twitter [X], because he was sort of screaming at one point about some product — that nonprofit that RFK was formerly associated with was selling baby onesies with phrases that he didn’t like,” he said, referencing the moment Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) shrieked, “Are you supportive of these onesies?”

The question was in reference to the onesies, which read, “Unvaxxed Unafraid” and “No Vax. No Problem.”

WATCH — These Are Not Serious People: Bernie Demands RFK Jr. Condemn “Unvaxxed” Baby Onesie:

“But some of the discourse reached a pretty shrill level,” Kheriaty continued. “But I think, you know, Bobby showed himself to be well informed, to be calm, to know the details of the things that he was talking about when it came to public health, because, you know, that’s basically how he operates.”

LISTEN:

Kheriaty told a brief story to help demonstrate Kennedy’s character, telling listeners, “A couple years ago, he called me and he was reading my book called The New Abnormal. And he called me out of the blue and said, ‘Look, I’m on page such and such. And you say on this page that so and so was affiliated with such and such — do you have a footnote for that? What’s the reference for that?’ And I said ok, well, I got that from Robert so and so. … I tell that story because it demonstrates how he reads. He reads like a lawyer. He reads in depth. He digs into the topics, health-related topics that he’s interested in. He reads the scientific papers and he’s evidence-based, and then wants another source. That’s pretty rare in Washington, right, where you have people operating at a pretty high level of generality,” he said.

“And so I think when people talk about asking zinger questions, are often surprised to see, actually, he’s very well-grounded in his scientific research and the evidence. … I thought it was rather impressive. I didn’t think the adversarial senators had much to sort of hang their hat on, other than pointing at baby onesies,” he continued, predicting that it could be a “political liability if they don’t confirm him,” as Kennedy is quite popular.

