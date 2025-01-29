‘Are You Supportive of These Onesies?’: Bernie Sanders Demands RFK Jr. Condemn Baby Outfit

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) spent a good amount of time during his line of questioning to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — President Donald Trump’s choice for Health and Human Services Secretary — attempting to force him to condemn a baby outfit.

“I think the gist of what you were trying to say today is you’re really pro-vaccine. You want to ask questions, you have started a group called the Children’s Health Defense. You’re the originator,” Sanders began before drawing attention to some of the products on the group’s website, which includes onesies reading, “Unvaxxed Unafraid” and “No Vax. No Problem.”

Sanders made it clear that he is positively outraged by the products and demanded Kennedy disavow the onesies.

“They are selling what’s called onesies. These are little things, clothing for babies. One of them is… ‘Unvaxxed Unafraid.’ Next one — and they sold for 26 bucks a piece, by the way — next one is ‘No Vax. No Problem.’ They are coming before this committee, and you say you are pro-vaccine… and yet your organization is making money selling a child’s product to parents for 26 bucks, which cast fundamental doubt on the usefulness of vaccines,” Sanders said.

“Can you tell us now that you will — now that you are pro-vaccine — that you’re going to have your organization take these products off the market?” he said.

Kennedy said he had no power over the organization and resigned from the board months ago. But Sanders insisted that, as founder, Kennedy has the power to do something about the onesies.

“Are you supportive of this?” the lawmaker asked.

“I’ve had nothing to do — ” Kennedy began as Sanders interrupted, asking, “Are you supportive of these onesies?”

“I’m supportive of vaccines,” Kennedy replied.

“Are you supportive of these — this clothing, which is militantly anti-vaccine?” Sanders pressed, prompting a chuckle from Kennedy.

“I am supportive of vaccines. I want good science,” Kennedy continued before Sanders interrupted again.

“You will not tell the organization you founded not to continue selling that product,” the senator angrily closed.

WATCH: