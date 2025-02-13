Leaks have interfered with the work of border czar Tom Homan, Aurora City Council Member Danielle Jurinsky said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Jurinsky is the councilwoman who blew the lid off the violent gang activity of Tren de Aragua in her city, despite constant smears against her and denials from officials. But, she was proven to be right, and now, Homan is on the case. While there have been arrests, however, some of the operations have been delayed or thwarted due to leaks, she revealed.

WATCH — Terrifying Ring Cam Capture: Armed “Gang Members” Storm Apartment Complex Before Intense Shootout:

“I heard it was over 100 people arrested,” host Mike Slater said. “But then I heard that it was leaked beforehand, and they went, they knocked on some doors, and they were empty.”

“That’s right,” she replied. “That’s exactly right. We do believe that it was leaked beforehand. Well, they were supposed to come the week before,” she said, explaining that a PIO out of Buckley Space Force base “leaked it and posted it and put it out to the media.”

“And that’s when Congressman Jason Crow (D-CO) flared up. … This will not happen on my watch. Blah, blah, blah, blah. And so the operation got delayed. They said, we’re delaying this option, this operation. So it was the following week, meaning last week, but somebody had very much tipped it off,” she said, although she added that they still made several arrests.

“They did make several, several arrests, dozens and dozens of arrests, of confirmed Tren de Aragua members, but also folks that were here that had some sort of a criminal background, either from their home country or crimes that they had committed here. … “They did make several arrests, but it was leaked,” she added before giving a message to Tom Homan.

“My message to Tom Homan — and I met him personally when he came out here to Aurora — my message to Tom Homan is, thank you so much, and don’t listen to any other elected official in Colorado who says they’re going to stand in your way,” she said.

“Reach out to me. Reach out to me. I will open the doors on any part of the city that you want. I will let you+ in. Let’s get this thing done for the American people,” she added.

LISTEN:

