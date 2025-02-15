Exclusive — Saul Anuzis: ‘Democrats Continue to Try to Scare Seniors’

Democrats “continue to try to scare seniors,” Saul Anuzis, president of the 60 Plus Association, said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday as he proceeded to expose their lies.

Anuzis and host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle discussed the importance of senior voters and highlighted President Donald Trump’s promises to them, despite the false narratives from the left.

“First of all, let’s remember President Trump has promised that he is not going to affect the payments and the process for Social Security and Medicare for seniors in America. And so, you know, he has made that promise,” he said, detailing a meeting with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), where he reiterated that Republicans as a whole are committed to protecting both Social Security and Medicare.

Republicans, Anuzis added, are simply “looking for waste and abuse in the system.”

“Medicare in particular, has huge amounts of fraud in the system. You could, you could strengthen and protect Social Security and Medicare by probably 20 to 25 percent of all its funds by going after the waste and the fraud inside the system. I mean, there are billions of dollars of checks that are going out to people that either are not U.S. citizens — don’t deserve it … And so I think what you get to find with DOGE and what’s happening with Elon Musk and his team is they’re going to find all kinds of abuses … particularly inside of Medicare that is going to give — provide more funds to give to the people who are actually in need,” he predicted.

These discoveries and fixes, he continued, “will help guarantee that Social Security and Medicare last longer” and are funded longer, “and they’ll be able to do that without cutting a single dime from people’s benefits.”

“All they have to do is go after the fraud,” he said, noting that seniors understand audits, as many of them have gone through those themselves in their own lives with their businesses or personal tax returns.

“The idea that Democrats are opposed to an audit has to have you raise the question of why. Why are they so afraid of us taking a look at where government is spending our money? And it makes perfect sense to go through and audit so many of these programs. When somebody comes in and reports, some abuse reports, some of, you know, potentially fraudulent programs. We need to have somebody who’s willing to sit down there and take on these sacred cows that so many politicians are backing,” Anuzis said, stressing that this does not go back on Trump’s commitment to seniors to protect Social Security and Medicare.

“Senator Thune has made the same commitment. Speaker Johnson has made the same commitment. … They’re 100 percent behind making sure seniors are taken care of. And so, you know, the Democrats continue to try to scare seniors, scaring senior citizens,” he continued.

“Let’s remember seniors are probably the most loyal voting class in American politics. If you look at people who are 50 years old or older, we make up, in many cases, the majority of the votes cast in every congressional across this country. So when seniors speak, when seniors can be scared, when seniors can be lied to by the Democrats who are clearly willing to say anything it takes for political gain, it could have a big impact,” he warned.

“That’s why it’s important for President Trump to be so firm on his message, so important for the Senate Majority Leader and the speaker to be firm on their message and make it unequivocal that seniors are not at risk of losing their Social Security, they’re not at risk of losing their Medicare, and they’re not at risk of lowering the payments to them,” he said. “In fact, what these audits and those — is going to do is provide more funds for senior citizens to make sure that they’re secure in their golden age.”

