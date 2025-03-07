Exclusive — Rep. Tim Burchett Warns Trump Not to Allow DOGE Savings to Be Spent by ‘War Pimps at the Pentagon’

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) warned President Donald Trump not to allow Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) savings to be spent by “war pimps at the Pentagon,” he said during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily.

Burchett spoke about a recent meeting lawmakers had with Trump and said he told them the truth about his concerns on the budget. He said about halfway through the meeting, he chimed in, noting that he has a very “cordial relationship” with Trump.

“I said, Mr. President, my biggest fear is this, you’re making all these great cuts with DOGE, and every dollar is going to be absorbed by the war pimps at the Pentagon and the war pimps in Congress. And I said, your problem is not going to come from the Marxist on the left of the Democrats. I said it’s going to come from the Republicans. And I said, you got about 100, 150 days before this bunch turns on you. They’re going to start making — they’re going to start cutting edges, the same people that did it before, that same machine,” he said.

“It’s not a swamp, it’s a sewer. And I call them war pimps. And immediately the conversation turned to that. And my buddy, Cory Mills, military guy, he can — he’s much more eloquent than I am, and he started describing how it’s going to go. And you know, it just went from there,” he said, noting that Trump listened to these concerns.

LISTEN:

“That’s my concern, because all this money we’re saving from DOGE is just, you got to remember, the Pentagon has never, ever passed an audit,” he said, describing them as “so arrogant.”

“They cannot account for over a half a trillion dollars. That is an aircraft carrier that they cannot account for. … I just made that case. I’m all for the military,” he said, but he noted that some Republicans will use this against them if they are not careful.

He added that he prays for the president, adding that it “is a new chapter in America.”

“And we really got one shot at this thing. Don’t kid yourself, if Trump cannot pull this off, the next one will run us further off that cliff,” he added.

