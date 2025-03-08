There has been “significant success” on the border, President Donald Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, giving an example by noting that the number of daily apprehensions has decreased dramatically under Trump’s leadership.

“President Trump’s a game changer,” Homan said. “I said from day one, ‘When he wins the election, we’ll secure the border in a matter of weeks.”

Largely, Trump has proven that he can do that via executive orders, detailing the results of these by pointing out that they arrested more in one day under former President Joe Biden’s administration than in the span of a month under Trump’s leadership.

“And because we’ve proven up to that through his executive orders. We went in one month over 8,000, but you know, remember back in Joe Biden, we arrested 11,000 a day. So we arrested more in one day under Joe Biden [than] we had in a whole month under Trump,” Homan said, explaining that the average daily figures have decreased dramatically over the course of the last month.

“And not only that, the border numbers went from an average of you know, up to highs of 11,000 a day down to — we’re running 200 right now, and which is a 97-percent decline,” he revealed.

Homan also spoke about the gotaway numbers and gave further perspective on the improvements since Trump took office on January 20.

“Look at the known gotaways under Joe Biden. They’re running — in 2023 they were running about 1,800 gotaways a day — 1,800 people crossing the border we didn’t catch, didn’t apprehend, and they got away,” he said.

The other day, he looked at the gotaway figure and said it stood at 41, although he said that still bothers him.

“We’re going to get that down further,” Homan said. “But, you know, significant success on the border — unprecedented success. We’re a little more secure now. We’re doing — Trump won, so we’re gonna keep going on it.”

“Like I said, gotaways gotta get to zero, and we’re gonna get there,” he vowed.

